Ebb & Flow Coffee announce pending return to Clontarf

After almost two years, Ebb & Flow Coffee return to their old stomping ground in Clontarf.

Ebb & Flow Coffee shut its doors for good back in 2020 in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Their last post was on May 1st 2020, and then their Instagram went quiet. Until Saturday. The Clontarf café returned to social media to announce some exciting news, that they had found a new space back where it all began. Clontarf locals will rejoice at the return of Ebb & Flow, in the hopefully not too distant future.

Ebb & Flow's caption reads as such:

"We are absolutely delighted to announce we will be returning to Clontarf in the not too distant future! After almost 2 years of searching, we have finally found a new space. Lots of hard work ahead but we cannot wait to catch up with all our loyal and friendly customers, who have sent many supportive messages over the past few years, asking when we will be returning. Clontarf is where it all began in 2015 and we cannot wait for 2022!"

While we don't have an opening date, or an exact location as of yet, the owners Dave and Louise Smyth finished their caption by saying "see ya soon". Best keep an eye on their socials to be the first to learn of their return to Clontarf.

Header image via Instagram/ebbflowcoffee

