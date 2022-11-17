PSA: Sprezzatura are now doing brunch

Big news. Huge.

There isn't an Instagram feed in Dublin that's been safe from snaps of Sprezzatura's carbonara, blue cheese mafaldine and arancini balls over the last couple of years, and with good reason. Since opening in 2019 Sprez have firmly established themselves as the go-to spot for pasta in Dublin, due in part to their affordability but largely due to the second-to-none quality of the dishes. Fresh pasta paired with seasonal ingredients and wine on tap - it doesn't get much better.

Which is why we're particularly buzzed about their recent announcement.

Sprezzatura will now be serving brunch at both their Camden Market and Rathmines locations, every Saturday and Sunday from 10am til 4pm.

Advertisement

On offer you'll find an array of bruschetta showcasing the best of Irish ingredients from Toonsbridge mozzarella to Jane Russell sausages, as well as benedict (also available veggie), pancakes and plenty of vegan options.

I've personally got my eye on the fonduta and pancetta croissant from the snacks menu - a yassified ham and cheese of any description is always a winner for me.

No images have been revealed of the brunch just yet, but reading through the menu would be enough to have anyone frantically rushing to the website to book in for a slot.

You can do just that HERE.

Advertisement

Header image via Instagram/sprezzaturadublin

READ NEXT: There's a brunch for dogs happening in Dublin 8 this month