Tapas de Lola sister restaurant almost ready to open at former Gerry's Café site

"Can’t wait to welcome all you mad wans!"

One of the most hotly anticipated new openers for Dublin in recent months has been La Gordita, the sister restaurant of the popular Las Tapas De Lola set to open just around the corner on Montague Street.

Aside from the general excitement surrounding a new tapas bar for date night, gals night and beyond, the opening of La Gordita is also a subject of interest for Dubliners due to its location - the restaurant is set to open at the spot formerly occupied by beloved café Gerry's.

In May of last year the Tapas De Lola team announced the news, writing:

We’ve massive shoes to fill. Gerry was a fantastic help to us on handover. He spent 39 years serving fantabulous Irish fare from No 6 with a loving following to boot.

Fast forward to now and the La Gordita social pages are buzzing with activity and the implication that its shutters will be lifting for business very soon.

Promising bodega-style fare in a casual setting, La Gordita's name translates to "little fat one" and is so-called after the restaurants canine mascots, two little pugs who are ready to greet guests at the door.

Sibling team Vanessa and Anna have been teasing updates of an almost-finished dining room, with a select number of guests plonked at the bar enjoying generous helpings of red wine. We're hoping this means the new restaurant will be open to the public soon, and look forward to popping in for cheeseboards and pug rubs in equal quantities.

