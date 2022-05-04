It was a sad day for Dublin 2 when Gerry's of Montague Street closed its doors for the final time in July of last year.

It was even sadder in April when Gerry passed away, after 40 years serving the people of Dublin City and beyond and creating a warm, welcoming atmosphere that made everyone feel at home.

Since April, Gerry's iconic Montague Street cafe has remained closed, with memories of hefty fry portions and first dates in the 80's preserved inside. However, this week it's been announced that 6 Montague Street is to be given a new lease of life, with a Spanish Bodega set to open there soon.

La Gordita is the sister restaurant of popular tapas spot Tapas De Lola (just around the corner on Wexford Street) and promises Spanish Bodega style fare in an intimate Dublin 2 setting. Taking to Twitter to announce their location, the La Gordita team wrote:

We’ve massive shoes to fill. Gerry was a fantastic help to us on handover. He spent 39 years serving fantabulous Irish fare from No 6 with a loving following to boot.

They added that they hoped they'd be able to continue Gerry's tradition of service at their new bodega.

An exact opening date for La Gordita is yet to be confirmed - we'll be keeping our eyes peeled!

