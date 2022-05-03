Holy cluck, Cluck Chicken to open a new Tallaght restaurant

Somewhere for an Irish Chicken Shop Date perhaps.

Is this the perfect spot for Louis Theroux to do a remix of the rap he performed for Amelia Dimoldenberg on Chicken Shop Date? Could be, it just could be. Cluck Chicken opened in Walkinstown in October 2020, a difficult time for hospitality to say the least. Yet the truck has managed to go from strength to strength, even starting its own burger club in February.

Now they're achieving one of their big dreams; Cluck Chicken is set to open its first brick and mortar restaurant in Tallaght this summer.

And that's not all. According to their Instagram caption, Tallaght isn't the only spot getting a Cluck Chicken this year.

"We will be opening our first shop in Tallaght in the Summer, with a second location in Dublin 11 flying in this Autumn. We can not Clucking wait, we will be releasing more information on the locations & opening dates in the coming weeks, stay tuned."

Some lucky location in Dublin 11 will also have the fried chicken goods. We'll keep an eye out for whenever Cluck Chicken launches their new Tallaght restaurant, as well as announces their second new location.

And while we wait, there's always the Walkinstown food truck to get clucked up at.

