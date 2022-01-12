Cluck Chicken launches their own burger club in February

By Katy Thornton

January 12, 2022 at 9:11am

Share:

Calling all Cluck Chicken super fans - this burger club might just be a bit of you!

If you've been down to The Cluck Yard in Walkinstown, then you know just how good a Cluck burger is. They are full of flavour and sauces and toppings and just about everything you need to make an iconic burger. So what if we told you there was a club where you can enjoy these bad boys even more, and for cheaper?

The Cluck Chicken burger club will be available every Wednesday and Thursday evening, and being a member means a free Club burger every month. The Club burgers will be developed monthly by an unreal chef, and while non members will pay full price, you will only pay €5 for one of these bad boys after you get your free one. Some of the chefs they already have lined up include Jennifer Carroll, who will make February's special, Sean Ring, Mark Moriarty, Ramael Scully, and many more. The Cluck burger club will also collaborate with Cali Cali Foods at some point too.

So how do you get involved in the Cluck Chicken burger club? Registration opens for fans from Monday 17th January. There will only be 50 slots available, so if you're clucking serious about chicken, make sure you're ready to go on Monday. You can register through their Instagram HERE and it costs €20 for membership.

Header image via Instagram/cluckchicken_truck

READ ON: Rathfarnham welcomes a brand new hipster chipper to the Main Street

Share:

Latest articles

Shanahan's on the Green reach "difficult decision to temporarily close"

It's time to say ciao to this cannoli pop-up truck at Coppinger Row

"We have held out as long as we can" Another Dublin deli raises prices amid new supply costs

"A shiny new rebrand" - one of Dublin's favourite candle companies is expanding

You may also love

Shanahan's on the Green reach "difficult decision to temporarily close"

It's time to say ciao to this cannoli pop-up truck at Coppinger Row

"We have held out as long as we can" Another Dublin deli raises prices amid new supply costs

REVIEW: Griolladh Thomas Street's latest opener

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.