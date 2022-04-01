Gerry Horgan of Gerry's café has sadly died

Dublin has lost a legend.

When Gerry's café of Montague Street closed its doors after almost 4o years in business last July, the people of Dublin city were devastated. Known for its comfortable atmosphere and fantastic brekkie, it was a sad one to let go of. When Gerry Horgan announced the news on Facebook, there was an influx of love and support and memories from the café's 39 year run. Gerry's kindness was something in particular patrons touched on in their farewells to the café.

Sadly Gerry passed away on Thursday 31st March surrounded by friends and family at St. Vincent's Private Hospital. The news broke this morning, and people are already leaving flowers outside Gerry's café to show their condolences.

This tweet from @Barrywfinnegan spoke to the kind man Gerry was, and how he could' "totally change your day from going in and chatting to him".

I have been very lucky to get to know Gerry over the years. He was so kind, so thoughtful and would totally change your day from going in and chatting to him. An absolute gentleman. RIP Gerry pic.twitter.com/UXOMLLg9sv — Barry Finnegan (@Barrywfinnegan) April 1, 2022

Our thoughts go out to his friends and family at this difficult time. His funeral takes place on Saturday morning at the Church of the Holy Name in Beechwood.

