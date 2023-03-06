Sprezzatura owner to open new French bistro in Rathmines

Escargot, but the snails are from Carlow.

No stranger to a new eatery opening, the time has come for Rathmines to welcome a new spot into the fold.

The latest addition is Flâneur, a French inspired bistro cooking Irish produce in the heart of Dublin 6.

Flâneur, a French noun referring to a person strolling or sauntering (peak Rathmines behaviour, tbh) is the latest venture from Thom Lawson, the brains behind beloved Dublin pasta joint Sprezzatura. This Parisian style sister restaurant offers French bistrot ideas using the best Irish produce.

In a similar vein, Sprezzatura dish out authentic Italian fare, using locally sourced ingredients, and are loved by Dublin foodies for their affordable yet high quality pasta dishes.

Drummond House Aglio E Wicklow olio, image via Instagram/Sprezzatura

On the menu at Flâneur you can expect all the usual French cuisine with an Emerald twist; garlic escargot with Carlow snails, Toulouse-style sausages from Kildare's own Jane Russell, moules frites with Killary Fjord mussells (au curry, intriguingly). Most dishes are priced between €9 and €14 (with the exception of the Steak Tournedos Rossini and Skeaghanored Duck Pithivier), with a midweek prix fixe offering a main course, dessert and glass of wine for a very reasonable €22.95.

Flâneur is set to launch on Friday 10th March, and sits right beside Sprezzatura in Rathmines.

Header image via Instagram/sprezzaturadublin

