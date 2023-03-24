Dublin ranked as one of the top 'European Cities of the Future'

There you go now.

Dublin has been ranked third on the top European Cities of the Future list, scoring highly for its promising investment potential.

Research conducted by Foreign Direct Investment Intelligence (FDi) deemed Dublin as having great economic potential, losing out only to London in first place and Amsterdam in second place.

To make the assessment, 370 European cities were divided by population size into five groups — major, large, mid-sized, small and micro cities — as well as 148 European regions divided into three groups — large, mid-sized and small regions. FDi also assessed 38 local enterprise partnerships in the UK.

FDI ranked cities based on their performance across five subcategories: economic potential; business friendliness; connectivity; human capital and lifestyle; and cost effectiveness.

London maintained its crown as fDi’s European City of the Future title in the major cities category, despite political turbulence following the Brexit vote in 2016. FDi believes both Amsterdam and Dublin were "big winners" in the wake of Brexit - Amsterdam being the home of Euronext, the pan-European stock exchange that has unseated the London Stock Exchange as the continent’s biggest trading venue, and Dublin benefitting from the post-Brexit influx of financial services companies.

Also named in the top ten were Paris, Madrid, Warsaw, Stockholm, Munich, Berlin and Barcelona.

Dublin was named as one of the top "European Cities of the Future", image via fdiintelligence.com

A more detailed breakdown of results is available via the FDi website.

Header image via Shutterstock

