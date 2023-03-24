Two Pups Coffee have welcomed a brand new spot in Fairview

Fairview, you're in for a serious treat with this new brunch spot.

Anyone that's dined at the Two Pups Coffee on Francis Street knows what a treat it is. Not only are the staff some of the friendliest you will find in Dublin, their food is incredible, creating little twists on classic dishes that never disappoint.

Since my first time dining there, I have not shut up about the halloumi breakfast bap I had, so much so that it made it into the Lovin list of our top 40 dishes in 2022 (and that's saying something, given that we dabble in trying a lot of dishes).

So naturally the hints of a new Two Pups had gotten us in a bit of a tizzy this week, and after analysing the clues posted to their Instagram stories like foodie Sherlock Holmeses, we deduced that they were launching in Fairview, on 30 Annesley Bridge Road to be specific.

Two Pups Coffee opened in Fairview on this sunny Friday morning, March 24th, which is exactly the kind of end of week news we all deserve. As with their Francis Street location, they'll be open Wednesday to Sunday for coffee, cakes, and delicious grub.

Header images via Instagram/two_pups_coffee

