WATCH: No one let the Dublin estate agents see this video on a UK property listing

A family has released a music video to help sell their five-bedroom home in Bedfordshire in the UK.

While the clip has been on YouTube for four months it is hard to tell if the song has been a hit, as comments have been disabled. It has, however, clocked up 326 likes and been watched 129,000 times.

The song is a take on the theme tune for the 1985 hit movie, The Never Ending Story, and, viewer discretion is advised. Some readers may wish the performance ends well before its 3.24 run-time.

According to a caption on the video, the house in The Laurels, near Leighton Buzzard, has had “stranger things happening to it”.

Buyers beware, I guess.

In the video, the singer, who appears to be the mum, announces “stranger things” have happened in the master bedroom. She does not elaborate.

The detached, five-bed, three-bathroom, “beautiful period home”, even has a dog-grooming business attached. The owners are looking for offers in excess of £700,000.

Anyway, back to the song.

The song begins with exterior shots of the property before the singer appears singing, “this old house. There’s so much to see.”

The clip is a classic MTV-Cribs walk-thru. The singer begins in the lounge, making reference to the beams.

Then things get hot. She mentions the heat pump and the solar panels.

In a somewhat unexpected turn, the viewer is then in the attached dog-grooming business, where, the family dog looks a little terrified as the camera closes in on him,

“With its own small business, there is so much you can do,” the woman sings, before breaking into the chorus, “the never-ending property, ahhhhhh, the never-ending property, ahhhhh.”

Potential buyers then get a view of just how big the property is, as the singer drops a few more bars: “So much space. And every room is a dream. Dining room. Snug, games room and the kitchen. Maybe you’re a family with growing teenage kids. This home has lots of options to all watch your own Netflix.”

At this point, viewers see the dog has been released from the neck restraint and is relaxing on the couch, as the chorus hits again…. “ahhhhhhhh!”

Moving upstairs, the bedrooms and bathrooms are on display before the singer mentions the road outside, something that may deter some buyers.

“Don’t despair. Inside that isn’t clear,” she sings, as a person is seen sleeping under the covers.

Onto the master bedroom where “stranger things have happened”, before a tour of the garden, “so pretty with its flowers in bloom”.

“The never-ending property. Ahhhhh! The never-ending property. Ahhhhhhhhhh! The never-ending property. Ahhhhhhh! The never-ending property.”

