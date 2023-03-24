Wicked is returning to the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre next summer

Wicked is flying back to Ireland!

Wicked is set to return to the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre next summer.

The smash-hit musical will run from Tuesday, July 23rd to Sunday, September 15th, 2024.



The spectacular production returns to Bord Gáis Energy Theatre for a third engagement, following two sold-out visits in 2018 and 2013.

The cast will be led by former West End ‘Elphaba’ Laura Pick, with further casting to be announced.

General Manager of Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Stephen Faloon said: “Wicked is one of the greatest musicals to play Bord Gáis Energy Theatre.

"And now in our 30th year, we are delighted to welcome this phenomenal production back to our stage for the 3rd time.

"To date, over 200,000 people have seen Wicked in Ireland and I have no doubt this show will continue to defy gravity with record-breaking attendance expected for 2024 - miss it and you will be green with envy!"

The beloved musical is one everyone needs to see at least once in their lifetime.



Tickets for Wicked will go on sale at 9.00 am on Friday, March 31st, 2023.

