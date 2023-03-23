A Love Actually concert will return to the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre this Christmas

The movie is set to be brought to life by a live orchestra.

A Love Actually concert has been announced for Dublin's Bord Gáis Theatre, with the show set to take place on November 29th later this year.

The Christmas classic it to be shown on the big screen, accompanied by a live full orchestra, bringing the movie alive to its' avid fans.

As many will be familiar with, the 2003 movie, which was written and directed by Richard Curtis, follows 10 different, yet all intertwining stories of love around the festive period.

Boasting an all-star ensemble which includes the likes of Colin Firth, Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Alan Rickman, Keira Knightley, Rowan Atkinson and Emma Thompson amongst others, there is plenty of acting talent to accompany the impressiveness of the full orchestra playing live.

With 84% of Google users liking the movie, along with an IMDB rating of 7.6, if you've somehow not seen Love Actually before, this concert could be the perfect viewing experience for you.

Orchestra will perform the entire Love Actually score

Playing the full soundtrack, the orchestra will perform the entire score created by screen composer Craig Armstrong for the 2003 romantic comedy.

Love Actually in Concert has become an annual festive tradition for many across the UK, with the Bournemouth Echo stating that "The whole performance was simply spectacular, enhancing the magic of this classic Christmas movie tenfold".

The 2023 edition of the show will tour throughout the UK, visiting cities such as Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow and Nottingham before ultimately making its way to Dublin in late November.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 30th at 9am, and cost €76.25 including a booking fee.

