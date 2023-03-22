There's a luxury wedding pop-up coming to Dublin this week

Just in time for your dream wedding!

Together By Ten Four and Happy Days are joining forces to showcase everything you need ahead of the 2023 wedding season with a new wedding pop-up shop in Dublin.

The luxury pop-up is coming to 10 South Anne Street from tomorrow March 22nd until March 30th and we are so excited to see the collection.

Together By Ten Four are a premium event management and creative agency that are best known for their elegant and simply breathtaking weddings.

They've worked with Irish rugby star Ian Madigan and his wife Anna Kirwan on their wedding back in July 2022 and it was incredible.

We expect this new collaboration with fashion retailer Happy Days will be a dream. After all, we love a partnership that champions female-led Irish businesses.

The pop-up will feature multiple businesses and will cover a range of wedding related events including pre-wedding skincare, nutrition, preparation workouts, financial advice and much much more.

There's also a huge competition running over the eight days and boy is it a good one.

Attendees have the chance to win a cocktail reception worth €3,000 for their wedding for up to 100 guests with thanks to Irish Craft Cocktails.

The pop-up is open from 11am tomorrow and will have Ten Four's own Grace Collins and Aisling Casey on standby to answer any questions.

They'll also be showcasing their impressive portfolio of weddings and events to give you an idea of what they could do for your big day which is super exciting.

Guests can also avail of a complimentary one-to-one consultation with them where they'll share the best advice and tell you all about their wedding packages.

As if they weren't sound enough, those who book a Ten Four wedding package at the pop-up will receive a 10% discount.

Event sponsors will be in attendance too including Croia Jewellery, Emma Rose Floristry, Aoife Mullane Design, Seabody, Cotone Collection, Enthire, and Craft Cocktails.

Event details..

When: March 22 to 30 11am- 7pm on weekdays and 11am-5pm on weekends.

Where: 10 South Anne Street.

March 23: Wedding Wellness with Patricia McGowan of Real People.

March 28: Wedding Budget Masterclass with Aíne Cullen of AskPaul.

March 29: Wedding Workout with Patricia McGowan of Real People.

All events take place from 6pm to 7pm on their scheduled day.

For more information, check out Ten Four on Instagram.

