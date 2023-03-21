Contents of Finnstown Castle to go up for auction following closure

Cavan-based auction house Victor Mee have been appointed to present the contents of Finnstown Castle to the auction block.

Popular hotel and wedding venue Finnstown Castle announced their closure in November of last year, not long after undergoing extensive refurbishment work.

Regarded as one of Dublin's most beautiful period estates, the hotel was named as one of the best wedding reception venues in Ireland by the Irish Wedding Diary and was voted "Most Romantic Wedding Venue" in the 2020 Irish Wedding Awards.

Three months after its closure, it has been announced that the Finnstown House Hotel Collection will be put up for auction by Cavan-based auction house Victor Mee.

Items up for auction will include vintage cars, chandeliers and an array of antique furnishings.

Some of the items that will be up for auction, images via Victor Mee

"A must attend"

The auction event has been described as a "must attend" for hospitality professionals and members of the public alike. Over 1800 individual and collective lots of both antique and contemporary furnishings will be presented, including a vast array of tables and seating from the hotel bar and lobby areas, along with ornate items and artwork.

One of the top lots set to appear is a collection of tables that originally hail from The O’Connor Don, London’s oldest Irish Pub. The tables were designed by the O’Callaghan family, owners of The O’Connor Don, and John Harwood (Windsor Workshop) who sought approval from Guinness to use the Guinness harp in their design. The bases are cast iron and the tops are inlaid marble. The inlaid marble tops were created by John Harwood who specialises in stone and marble inlay. The tables are estimated at €400-€600 a piece.

This collection of tables that originally hail from The O’Connor Don will also be up for auction.

The Finnstown House Hotel Collection also includes two impressive vintage cars - A fully restored 1920 Dodge Bros Tourer car in working order with leather seats and Tipperary reg HI 679 with only two previous owners, estimated at €12000 to €18000. The second is a fully restored 1947 Singer 9 Roadster car made by the Singer sewing machine company with Manorhamilton reg IT 2262. The vehicle is in working driving order and is estimated at €5000-€8000.

Public viewing ahead of the sale will take place on Saturday April 1st, Sunday April 2nd and Monday April 3rd from 10am until 5pm across the two Victor Mee Auction Rooms - Dublin Road, Cavan and Cloverhill.

Header image via victormeeauctions.ie

