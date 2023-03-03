It's only March but we are so here for the Bord Gáis Theatre's Christmas musical reveal

Don't stall too long on getting your very own golden ticket for this one.

It feels like Christmas has only come and gone, but you may need to start thinking about it again as the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre has announced their festive musical offering, and it's one everybody has heard of.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is taking over the Grand Canal Dock theatre from the 5th December 2023 until the 7th January 2024.

Extra extra read all about it



Charlie and the chocolate factory: the musical will be coming to the Bord Gáis this December pic.twitter.com/wRG7lRdmpr — Lovin Dublin (@LovinDublin) March 3, 2023

An introduction to this well-known tale is hardly necessary, but for those who want a summary, here's one straight from the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre's website:

Advertisement

"When Charlie wins a golden ticket to the weird and wonderful Wonka Chocolate Factory, it’s a chance of a lifetime to feast on the sweets that Charlie and his family always dreamed of. But beyond the gates astonishment awaits, as down the sugary corridors and amongst the incredible and edible delights, the five lucky winners discover not everything is as sweet as it seems."

Gareth Snook will play Willy Wonka, alongside Kazmin Borrer as Veruca Salt, Teddy Hinde as Mike Teavee, Marisha Morgan as Violet Beauregarde and Robin Simoes da Silva as Augustus Gloop. The titular character of Charlie Bucket will be played by a variety of actors, Amelia Minto, Kayleen Nguema, Isaac Sugden and Noah Walton.

Having experienced the magic of the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre's last Christmas offering, Beauty and the Beast, I can only imagine how this classic Roald Dahl tale will transition from book and movie, to theatre.

Advertisement

Tickets have already gone on sale, so don't wait too long before booking yours. You can do so HERE.

Header image via Instagram/bordgaisenergytheatre

READ ON: 9 spots you actually should go to eat when visiting Temple Bar