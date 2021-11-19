Could this be the boujiest brunch in Dublin?

Serious disco vibes off this new addition to the Dublin brunch scene.

House of Bubbles opens this weekend on Crow Street, and claims to be the Glammest Brunch You Will Ever Have. Dinner reservations are said to already be filling up for the new central spot, and they've now opened their books for brunch too. So what's on the menu?

For brunch, after a welcome glass Capçanes Brut Reserva Cava, Spain, NV on arrival, then choose from a mouth-watering menu including Burrata on sourdough toast, tomato, avocado, pumpkin seeds, pine nuts, Kalamata black olives & pesto or Potato cake benedict with smoked salmon or smoked ham hock, poached eggs & hollandaise amongst much more All paired with Champagne Gosset Extra Brut, France NV.

With the champers flowing so freely, you're probably wondering what the dress code is. House of Bubbles simply says: "Up". I'm guessing that doesn't mean attach a rake of colourful helium balloons to your dress.

As well as a boujie AF menu, House of Bubbles will be setting the mood with a disco soundtrack featuring everyone from Diana Ross to Barry White, "harping back to the heady days of glamorous Dublin".

Finally, House of Bubbles will be showcasing a selection of photographs from Dublin photographer Leon Farrell. The photographs, all shot around Dublin city centre in the 90s include Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, Bono and Ali Hewson, Mr Pussy and Gavin Friday, Helena Christensen, Eva Herzigová and Christy Turlington. This is the first time they've ever been on display.

Bookings are open now for House of Bubbles throughout November and December, with brunch priced at €49.95. Maybe one for the gals Christmas day out?

Header image via Instagram/houseofbubbles

