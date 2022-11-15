Two Boys Brew have launched their new venue Milo's in Drumcondra

6 years after opening in Dublin 7, Two Boys Brew have welcomed a brand new spot in Dublin 9.

For exactly a year now we've been getting little sneak peeks of the new spot from Two Boys Brew, and now it's finally here. Milo's has opened in Drumcondra as of Monday 14th November, and looks to be a natural extension of the incredible café and food we've come to expect from Two Boys Brew.

We hope to see the same gorgeous dishes from Milo's that have made Two Boys Brew one of Dublin's top spots for brunch, not just in Phibsborough but in the whole county. TBB are known for taking classic dishes, eggs, granola, avocado toast, and making them their own, adding new ingredients to spice things up.

You can take a look at their menus HERE.

Unlike Two Boys Brew, who have limited tables available for booking, Milo's is walk-in only.

Milo's opens Monday to Friday 7:30am to 4pm, and weekends from 8:30am to 4pm. You can find it on Drumcondra Road Upper. If they're anything like their sister restaurant, we think they're quickly going to become a go-to brunch and coffee spot in Dublin 9.

Header images via Instagram/twoboysbrew

