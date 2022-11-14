Chestnut Bazaar appeal to public to help keep the D8 food yard open

Dublin City Council have refused to allow Chestnut Bazaar remain where it is into 2023.

Chestnut Bazaar opened last year as a temporary food and wellness space based off Clanbrassil Street in Dublin 8. Since then it has grown hugely, in vendors and popularity, with businesses such as Ama Acai, Bish Bosh, and The Woodfired Pizza Company on-site.

The culture and food yard requested to extend its use of the Dublin 8 space, only for Dublin City Council to refuse.

According to the Chestnut Bazaar Instagram post:

"Unfortunately we have been told we need to close this year or legal action will be taken. The meanwhile use and rejuvenation of vacant spaces is addressed throughout the Dublin City Development Plan but there is no suitable or meaningful process for grassroots groups to do so."

They aren't going quietly though. Chestnut Bazaar have launched a public petition to allow them to maintain the space for another year; otherwise it will remain vacant until redevelopment begins. They argue that the yard has had a "positive impact" on the area, and should be allowed to continue. Chestnut Bazaar say they don't want to see it "empty and lifeless".

If you feel the same, you can sign the petition HERE.

