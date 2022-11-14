Siam Thai officially opens in Rathmines this week

Gin bathtub cocktails for everyone!

After months of build up and anticipation, Siam Thai are officially opening their new location in Rathmines on Wednesday 16th November. They first announced they were opening a new spot in August, within the Swan Centre building. Now at long last, the wait is finally over.

According to their website, the Thai spot has a philosophy to, "to sell delicious and remarkable Thai food, that meets the highest standards of quality and freshness and combines both modern, creative and traditional Thai styles of cooking." Having dined there before, I can say this definitely rings true, and I'm sure Siam Thai will be a great new addition to the Rathmines hospitality scene.

Siam Thai has two locations already in Dublin, one in Dundrum, and one in Malahide. They are also home to the multi-award winning cocktail bar Candlelight, known most famously for their gin bathtub cocktail, complete with glass teacups, and a rubber duck (naturally). We can only assume this iconic cocktail will make its way to the new Rathmines location too.

You can already book a table in at Siam Thai Rathmines; we think it would be the perfect spot for a Christmas dinner out.

Bookings are available HERE.

Header image via Instagram/siamthairestaurants (of Malahide location)

