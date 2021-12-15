Beloved Dublin Chinese restaurant nabs a spot in updated Michelin Guide

A serious endorsement for Big Fan Bao of Aungier Street.

The authentic Chinese restaurant specialising in bao and handmade dumplings is one of the latest additions to the Michelin Guide, following an update yesterday.

The update comes ahead of comes ahead of Michelin's annual launch ceremony, when the new Michelin Stars, Bib Gourmands and Green Stars will be unveiled.

Big Fan was one of five newly added eateries, the rest being located in the UK. Michelin's description of the Dublin 2 spot reads:

Dublin’s dining scene offers cuisine from every corner of the world, but the hottest ticket in town right now is this friendly spot on Aungier Street. With its colourful décor, bright lights and lively atmosphere, Big Fan is Big Fun, so start with a cocktail, tick plenty of dishes on the list on your table, tuck in and enjoy. Small sharing plates take their influences from China and Taiwan; expect dumplings, bao buns, Xiao Chi – and some tasty desserts too.

Revealing the exciting achievement on Insta earlier today, the Big Fan Bao team wrote:

Our hearts are pounding with joy today, we are so God dam proud of all of our team. Well done guys, it is an absolute pleasure working alongside all of you everyday. Thank you for all that you do.

If you haven't yet paid Big Fan a visit and want to see what all the fuss is about, you can book yourself a table and have a browse of the menu HERE.

Header image via Instagram/bigfanbao

