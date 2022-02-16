The results of the foodie superbowl are in, and four Dublin eateries have been awarded shiny new stars to display.

If you're looking for somewhere to eat in out Dublin this weekend, the world's most prestigious restaurant guide has deemed the following restaurants worthy of their coveted stars:

Bastible

The intimate Dublin 8 spot scored high with the Michelin Guide for its "generous cooking" which "comes from the heart". Check out Bastible's menu and nab yourself a booking via their WEBSITE.

Glovers Alley

The fine dining restaurant which overlooks Stephen's Green earned a Michelin Star for its "creative dishes characterised by intense flavours and textures". Find out more about them and get booking HERE.

Chapter One

Two Michelin stars for C1 by Mickael Viljanen, a luxurious yet relaxed dining experience which scored high for its "sophisticated dishes" boasting "striking natural flavours". Book yourself in for an evening and have a look at the latest menu HERE.

Liath

The seaside restaurant in the heart of Blackrock village joins Chapter One as one of five restaurants awarded two stars across the UK and Ireland. The Michelin Guide said of the south side spot:

Damien Grey at Liath in Blackrock has also been busy reworking and perfecting his repertoire of dishes, with the result that they now show even greater harmony. The sublime aroma of the mussels served with cauliflower and saffron is more than matched by the flavour; while the melt-in-the-mouth pigeon is made even more exquisite by the Pedro Ximenez sauce that accompanies it.

Find out more about Liath and how to nab a reservation HERE.

Header image via Instagram/liathrestaurant

