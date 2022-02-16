Nana's Tea has opened a new location on Wexford Street

Nana's Tea has opened in a brand new Dublin location.

If you're Bubble Tea obsessed, you need to check this out. Nana's Tea launch a new store today 16th February in the heart of Dublin City Centre, on Wexford Street. The bubble tea shop opened its first location on Bray's Main Street in December 2020. Since then they have launched shops in Cork, Killarney, Clonmel, Galway, and Navan. Their focus is on using seasonal fruit for their bubble tea blends. You can check out their flavours HERE.

Nana's does a lot more than tea however. They're also bringing their bubble waffles series to the Wexford Street location. We can't quite decide between the Naughty Nutty, with kinder bueno, peanut M&Ms, cream, hazelnut sauce, and hazelnut gelato, or the Bananarama, with banana, cream, Nutella sauce, and vanilla gelato. Then again, the Caramel Biscoff also looks amazing.

Nana's Tea launches on Wexford Street today at 11am, and they have a ton of opening offers. The first 10 customers will get a free milk tea, and the next 20 will get 30% off their order. All other customers that day will get a 10% discount. While stocks last, anyone who spends over €10 will receive a free tote bag too.

Header image via Instagram/nanastea.bray

READ ON: Ebb & Flow Coffee announce pending return to Clontarf