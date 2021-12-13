All Bar Chicken have just opened a food truck! Here's everything we know

Dublin 7 foodies will already be well acquainted with ABC's second-to-none chicken menu, tasty cocktails and vibe-y soundtrack.

Over the past year, they've spread the chicken love further with new branch openings in Capel Street, and more recently, Kimmage. Chicken in all post codes - it's what the county needs.

As of this weekend, there'll be even more chances to enjoy a bitta ABC as they've just embarked on their latest venture - a food truck which is parked up and ready for business at Coolmine Industrial Estate, Dublin 15.

ABC On Wheels is open Wednesday to Sunday, 4-10pm for collection and takeaway only. They also teased in their recent Insta post that delivery via the food truck could be coming soon.

If you're looking for a sit in experience, hit up All Bar Chicken in any of their Dublin venues - Stoneybatter, Capel Street or Kimmage. Perfect for a small Christmas get together, date night or a catch up with pals, with loads of cocktails and drinks deals and wings as spicy or mild as you fancy, cauliflower or classic, whatever your heart desires.

Also, if you're already planning ahead for the weekend (what else does one do to get themselves through the week?), this is your friendly reminder that you can enjoy €5 prosecco every Friday at ABC as part of Fiver Fizzy Fridays. An event we can all get behind.

Header image via Instagram/allbarchicken

