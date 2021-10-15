You need to try these biscoff overnight oats

Is it a dessert? Is it a breakfast?

Who knows, tbh. All I know is I'll try anything with biscoff in it. For research purposes, obviously.

Biscoff has been having a moment over the past few months, and I am in no way complaining. I welcomed the Biscoff Latte trend with open arms (it was perfect for tiding us over til PSL season), and I'm delighted to see it's now made its way over to health food world. All of a sudden, oats seem so much more exciting.

Kool Beanz in Blanch has just taken overnight oats to the next level with this creation. 30g of protein for your pre or post workout needs, drizzled with caramel, topped off with banana and lovingly garnished with a biscoff biccie. It's basically banoffee for breakfast - what's not to love? Paired with a delish speciality coffee and enjoyed in their outdoor seating area, you really couldn't beat it with a stick. 100% putting this sweet creation on our list of biscoff based desserts to try. It's growing all the time, and we couldn't be happier.

Kool Beanz is open Monday - Friday 6.30am-7.30pm, and 8:30am-3pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Header image via Instagram/koolbeanscoffee

