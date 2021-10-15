This Dublin deli might just have the elite hangover food

Curry rolls. Curry. But in a roll. I mean, does it get any better than that?

Just when you think you've seen it all, Dublin provides a new food invention. 147 Deli on Parnell Street are known for their creativity in the kitchen, particularly when it comes to sandwiches. Now they're selling a chicken curry roll, like a sausage roll, and they look divine.

Just look at the process of making these curry rolls. Instead of lining the pastry with sausage, 147 Deli lines up curried chicken and rice. These delicious rolls are served with a curried mango dipping sauce. We think that 147 Deli have truly outdone themselves.

