All Bar Chicken has introduced Fizzy Fridayz!

As if Fridays weren't fun enough!

After a long day at the grind, achieving that Friday feeling can be tough. Sometimes you need a little help to get you there, and All Bar Chicken have just the solution. Earlier in November they held a prosecco night that went down a treat. Now just last week they launched Fizzy Fridayz, a weekly event will continue every other Friday from now on. But what exactly are Fizzy Fridayz?

Well, it's just what the name suggests. All Bar Chicken will serve €5 glasses of fizz, all day long! Now that's a bargain. Whether you need to unwind after a long day of admin, or you need some champers to take the pain out of your feet from Christmas shopping all day, All Bar Chicken has got you covered. After all, Serena Van Der Woodsen once said your feet won't hurt if you drink just enough champagne.

All Bar Chicken is located in Kimmage, Stoneybatter, and Capel Street. You can book a table online HERE.

Header image via Shutterstock

READ ON: Planning permission refused for hotel development on the site of the Cobblestone