Treat yourself to €5 prosecco tonight at this Stoneybatter spot

That was a rough aul week, wasn't it?

But we got through it, and it's time to celebrate. And what better way to blow off a bitta steam than with a glass of bubbles with the gals for only a fiver? It's the end of week treat you deserve.

Cast your cares away in a swift fizzy motion with Fiver Fizzy Fridays at ABC Stoneybatter. There's just something about a glass of prosecc. It makes me feel like the fun auntie at an otherwise boring enough 21st, the one who's trying to blag her way onto the party bus with the rest of the young un's. It's the energy I want to channel throughout my life, to be quite honest.

Enjoy bubbles for a humble €5 all night long at ABC on Friday nights, along with a gorge selection of tunes from the 80's, 90's and 2000's, and maybe even a tasty bowl of wings if you're that way inclined. Whether you're heading out on a first date, for a night out with the work crew or a get together with the girlos, these guys have you covered. Have a creep of the menu and book yourself a table HERE.

