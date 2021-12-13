Hauliers protest scheduled for Dublin port today - here's what those travelling into the area need to know

By Katy Thornton

December 13, 2021 at 11:46am

The protest aims to block Dublin port.

A 24 hour haulage protest is currently in place in Dublin. A similar protest took place last month, over the rising cost of fuel. According to The Journal, this protest is thought to be bigger than the last, as farmers are expected to support it also. You can keep an eye on updates on the protest at the link below. The Journal reports that: "The group have said they will let port staff through and will keep an emergency route free."

The Irish Truckers & Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices Facebook Page are also posting if you need anymore information.

The Journal reported on other streets affected by the protest.

"Multiple streets in the city have been closed due to the protest, with Dublin City Council announcing the closure of Kildare Street, Molesworth Street and Merrion Square from Baggot Street to Clare Street junction."

With the protest causing potential delays to people travelling today, the 3 Arena wanted to make people aware of this ahead of the Dermot Kennedy gig this evening. They posted on Instagram yesterday to ensure people took additional measures to get to the venue on time.

Header image via Shutterstock

