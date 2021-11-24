Truckers and hauliers holding Dublin protest in response to fuel costs

By Fiona Frawley

November 24, 2021 at 10:34am

A convoy of truckers and hauliers travelled from the main Irish motorways onto Dublin's M50 and into the city this morning, protesting for lower fuel costs.

In a statement on Facebook the group, who call themselves Irish Truckers Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices have said they want "lower costs and lower taxes, rebates are no good."

They have called for a peaceful protest, advising those taking part to keep clear of bus lanes and hard shoulders.

Earlier this morning, the HGV and LGV owner operators travelled from the M50 towards the Dáil. Closures were provisionally put in place on surrounding streets last night, including Kildare Street.

The group reached the city within the last hour, with dozens of trucks passing Merrion Square.

The Facebook group which has almost 13,000 likes has been used throughout the morning to share updates, and for encouragement to those protesting.

Header image via Facebook/Irish Truckers Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices

