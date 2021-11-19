Bewley's have launched their Christmas drink menu!

Your one stop shop for all festive drinks.

After a long day of Christmas shopping, it's nice to find somewhere to put your feet up and enjoy a warm beverage. Let that place be Bewley's on Grafton Street, especially now that they have launched their Christmas drink menu. You can choose between their orange winter warmer hot chocolate and latte, frosted mint hot chocolate and latte and the Christmas classic, a gingerbread latte. The festive drinks sell for €5.40 each.

What's perhaps even more exciting is that they have released their limited edition coffee blend from last Christmas again this year. The 100% Fairtrade coffee will be available in both whole bean and freshly ground variations, selling for €7.99 a bag. You can purchase them either online or in the Bewley's café. This is the perfect gift idea for any Christmas/coffee fanatics.

Bewley's opens 9am to 6pm everyday except Saturdays, when they open 8.30am to 6.3opm.

Header image via Bewleys

