Bewley's have launched their Christmas drink menu!

By Katy Thornton

November 19, 2021 at 4:59pm

Share:
Bewley's have launched their Christmas drink menu!

Your one stop shop for all festive drinks.

After a long day of Christmas shopping, it's nice to find somewhere to put your feet up and enjoy a warm beverage. Let that place be Bewley's on Grafton Street, especially now that they have launched their Christmas drink menu. You can choose between their orange winter warmer hot chocolate and latte, frosted mint hot chocolate and latte and the Christmas classic, a gingerbread latte. The festive drinks sell for €5.40 each.

What's perhaps even more exciting is that they have released their limited edition coffee blend from last Christmas again this year. The 100% Fairtrade coffee will be available in both whole bean and freshly ground variations, selling for €7.99 a bag. You can purchase them either online or in the Bewley's café. This is the perfect gift idea for any Christmas/coffee fanatics.

Bewley's opens 9am to 6pm everyday except Saturdays, when they open 8.30am to 6.3opm.

Header image via Bewleys

READ ON: Christmas at the Castle is back this December!

Share:

Latest articles

6 new openings to check out in Dublin this week

5 comedy gigs to get tickets to this weekend

Christmas at the Castle is back this December!

Pantibar's pub licence has been challenged by local residents

You may also love

Christmas at the Castle is back this December!

Pantibar's pub licence has been challenged by local residents

Mince pies are on the way to one of Dublin's most iconic bakeries

5 Dublin cocktails to try over the weekend

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.