A subscription service for bread? Sign us up!

This is something you just knead to know about!

Fresh bread in the morning is one of life's small pleasures, and this Dublin café is making that pleasure easy to achieve.

Farmhouse café and bakery in Walkinstown has just launched a bread subscription service to alleviate the pain of shopping for the perfect loaf. They do a range of sour dough loaves including country white and purple wheat, as well as baguettes and seeded walnut bread. You can also subscribe to collect some of their pastries every week, including brownies, Swedish buns, and scones.

This service is great as you can opt in and out depending on your needs. Check out their order and collection system here.

The café opens Monday to Friday 8-3.

Header Image via Instagram/farmhousecafedublin

