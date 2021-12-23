Malahide coffee spot to open on Christmas Day to help a family in need

By Katy Thornton

December 23, 2021 at 3:01pm

Consider stopping in for a coffee or a treat to show your support!

While it's "the most wonderful time of the year", the holidays can also be terribly difficult for some people. It's a holiday that demands a lot of spending, and can be too much for some families to deal with. Sometimes people just need a little help. Which is why it's so fantastic that A Dó Café in Malahide are opening on Christmas morning, and donating all earnings to a family in need to try.

A Dó are asking for people to pop down on Christmas Day for their morning coffee, and to use cash as it's going to charity. They will open from 10am to 12.30pm, so if you live in the area, make it worth their while and stop by. It's for a great cause, and giving is what Christmas is all about really!

Header image via Instagram/ado_coffeetogo

READ ON: Popular Howth coffee haven opens new branch on Drury Street!

