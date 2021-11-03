Nick's Coffee is back open in a new location this week!

The moment we've all been waiting for!

This is fabulous news for fans of the former Ranelagh institution. Nick's Coffee is back in their new Clanbrassil Street location this week, serving up some fantastic coffee for those who want a date with Dublin 8. They are currently working on a refurbished Ranelagh location just two spots down from their previous abode.

They open bright and early at 7:30am, so perfect for your morning coffee run. Plus, Dublin 8 has been named the 15th coolest neighbourhoods in the world (and not by someone who lives there) so it's a hip spot to visit currently! Only made trendier by the addition of Nick's. We hope it sticks around for a long time yet.

Header image via Instagram/nickscoffeecompany

