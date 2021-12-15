This popular Filipino food truck is moving into Stoneybatter!

Here for a good time, not a long time!

Fans of Bahay Food truck will be buzzing to hear that it's setting up shop in Stoneybatter from this Friday, 17th December. After a hugely successful run at Taste 2021, Bahay are making a comeback and taking up residence in The Glimmer Man pub for the next few months.

Image via Instagram Stories/bahay_dub

 

They took to Instagram stories to share a sneak peek of some of the food that will be arriving on their menu during their stay at The Glimmer Man. The Filipino food truck is known for their Asian Market guides, as well as their delicious plates. They focus on Filipino flavours, while using Irish ingredients. Some of the dishes we hope to try at their new spot is their Adobo, a yummy chicken or pork stew, their crispy sisig, a pork belly dish, and their glazed charred BBQ tofu. Because tofu truly has never looked so good.

Keep an eye on their socials for more on opening hours and days. We'll be fizzing with excitement in the meantime.

Header image via Instagram/bahay_dub

READ ON: 10 spots doing a Christmassy menu in Dublin

