011 The L List - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

We're over halfway through February and grand stretch is getting grander.

Yes, there's a storm brewing and an always looming housing crisis but look, we're here to focus on the good. Think of us as Kim K, taking you away to a private island to celebrate her 40th, distracting you from everything bad happening in the world so you can feel normal for a brief moment in time. Or something.

Anywho, here are five things we've been enjoying this past week.

The new Ilac Centre Ad

I'd be known for completely spacing out mid conversation once the ads come on, ever since I was a young un I've always been obsessed and can quote my fave ones from the 90s. Maybe I'm just a fiend for a bitta consumerism, who knows. Basically, I love a good ad, and this one which celebrates 40 years of the Ilac Centre is aesthetically pleasing, nostalgic and generally good craic. Maybe a little cheesy, but as luck would have it I love cheese too.

Les Miserables at the Bord Gais

I've seen a good bitta chat on Irish Twitter about how excellent this production of Les Mis is, and everyone I know who's seen it says the same. I went to see it with my da and sis last week (originally a birthday present for him way back in 2020, rescheduled til now) and I wholeheartedly agree. A diverse cast, all our fave tunes and a Javert that's a bit of a babe, what more could we ask for from a show? We're also generally a trio of musical geeks (my dad in particular) and it was so special to be back out doing our favourite thing once more. I'm always happy when I see him crying at something other than Dublin GAA, in fairness. Running til next Saturday if you're looking for your French Revolution fix.

Rachel's Back

Not only is Marian Keyes a national treasure, she's also great craic on Twitter and just generally seems like someone you'd want to be friends with. The sequel for one of her most iconic books, Rachel's Holiday was released today and the buzz in bookshops all over the country is palpable. Even the way she announced the sequel back in August was perfection - "I always said no, I don't believe in sequels. Anyway, I've changed me mind".

As is your right Marian. As. Is. Your. Right.

Available to purchase from your favourite bookshop now!

Available to purchase from your favourite bookshop now!

Brunch at Dockyard

Yes, you'll have to travel over the county bounds to Bray for this, but you won't regret it. Easily one of the most consistently delicious places to get brunch in the Greater Dublin Area, Dockyard is a little gem by the sea, nestled between the Swan Sanctuary and the Harbour Bar. I got the Chef's Breakfast last time (poached eggs, crumbled feta, breaded asparagus all married together with a deliciously spicy hollandaise sauce), but if you're going for the first time, the eggs benny with slow cooked ham hock is a spiritual experience and absolute must try.

Have a peep at more of their delicious dishes on their Insta.

Chef's Breakfast at Dockyard No.8

The downfall of Wordle

Admittedly, I'm not mad at Wordle anymore because I got it in 3 today (nbd) but I'm enjoying the people of Twitter town revolting against it in meme form. Obviously, we're all collectively delighted for the lad who originally came up with it and sold it to the New York Times for a huge profit, but also it's fun to bitch about the NYT's bizarre 5 letter word selections. A little bonding activity for us all.

Same time, same place next week with an updated list of things we're Lovin in Dublin.

