Cardi B is a huge fan of her new Dublin mural

By Sarah Finnan

April 8, 2020 at 9:41am

A brilliant new Cardi B mural went up in Dublin yesterday - even grabbing the attention of the rapper herself.

For many, Cardi B has become the unofficial soundtrack of the crisis after she posted a 46-second monologue of her online. Taking to Instagram, Cardi let her followers know her feelings on the situation, ending the clip by saying: "Coronavirus! Coronavirus! I'm telling you, sh*t is real. Sh*t is getting real."

And well the clip has gone seriously viral, with multiple remixes and versions since appearing. Including an Irish take on it that features a Cardi B/Michael D Higgins mashup set to the video of The Angelus. Chaotic and yet oddly soothing at the same time.

Hoping to encourage people to continue staying at home, Emmalene has been keeping herself busy by painting murals of well-known celebs on walls around her estate in Tallaght. The first being a mural of Dua Lipa, accompanied by a line from her new song Don't Start Now: "Don't show up. Don't come out."

Public reaction to the painting was overwhelmingly positive, prompting Emmalene to tackle Cardi B next.

Having finished the mural yesterday afternoon, Emmalene uploaded a photo to her Instagram and it seems that even Cardi B herself is impressed.  Reposting Emmalene's pic, she captioned it:

"Ireland take quarantine serious."

View this post on Instagram

😂😂😂😩Ireland take quarantine serious.

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on

Damn right we do, Cardi.

Speaking to Lovin Dublin about the new murals, Emmalene said:

" I painted the Cardi B and Dua Lipa piece in my estate in Tallaght. I had planned on painting a few murals in the city centre, but then Leo announced the further lockdown measures including the 2km rule. So, I had to improvise! Loads of my neighbours have been offering up their walls, so I'll be painting some more pieces."

In other words, keep your eyes peeled for more class artwork.

