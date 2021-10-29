5 deadly gigs to get tickets for this weekend

Listen closely. Do you hear that? It's the sound of live music returning to venues.

And there have been so many fab gig announcements this week that you should be ready to pounce on. So many of these artists made lockdown bearable by listening to them intensely on repeat during our sanctioned daily walks, and now it's time to get back to enjoying them in person, in a sweaty room with your pint spilling over as you sing along with gusto. The dream. Here's a list of incredible gigs that have been announced this week.

CMAT

Ireland's fave country star is going on the road, baby. CMAT just announced a vvvv exciting world tour yesterday, with four Irish dates on the agenda. Move fast for these tickets, cowboys.

Pillow Queeens

If you've tried to get tickets for a Pillow Queens gig recently, you'll know it's always only a matter of minutes before they're scooped up in a double denim clad haze. The Queens world tour will conclude with 7 dates across Ireland, and now is the time to snatch up your tickets.

Picture This, Lyra and Ryan Sheridan

Already thinking ahead to SiLlY sEaSoN? Trying to get a plan in place for new years? This gorge lineup of Irish acts at Dublin Castle is just the ticket.

Christy Moore

Don't forget your shovel if you want to... well, if you want to see Christy live. Tickets available now for these Vicar Street dates happening over the course of November, December and January.

JoJo

Do not adjust your screen. This is real life. Queen of our teens JoJo is back and it's absolutely not too little too late. Tickets are available for her Academy show now!

Header image via Shutterstock

READ NEXT: Our weekly round up of Dublin sambos you need to try!