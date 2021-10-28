Our weekly round up of Dublin sambos you need to try!

It's Toastie Thursday

Sandwiches are one of life's simplest pleasures. It's very easy to make a good sandwich; it's much harder to make a great sandwich. These cafés and delis are making some great sambos for their customers, and we're here to put you on to them!

1. The Mexicano Melt, Greenville Deli

Location: Inchicore

This sandwich has all the most amazing Mexican flavours. The Mexicano Melt comprises of crispy bacon, smokey chorizo, jalapenos, mozzarella, chipotle aioli, and bechamel all on sourdough bread. Greenville Deli opens Monday to Saturday from 8am-4pm and on Sundays 9am-4pm.

2. Pulled Pork Bap, Keegan's Café

Location: Cabra

More of a bap kind of person? This soft pulled pork bap from Keegan's Café comes with slow cooked pork cheek, homemade BBQ sauce, crispy onions, and creamy slaw. For all you bacon heads, this one is for you! Keegan's closes on weekends but is open Monday to Friday from 8am to 2.30pm.

3. Ham & 3 Cheese Melt, 147 Deli

Location: Parnell Street

You cannot beat a classic ham and cheese. 147 Deli is known for its creations, and this week they're simply adding three cheeses instead of one. This toastie comes with bechamel, white cheddar and red cheddar, as well as ham hock and mustard. An old reliable done right.

4. Philly Cheese Steak, John's Café

Location: Walkinstown

This is the weekly special at John's Café, which means it might not be around for much longer. The Philly Cheese Steak sandwich looks like the perfect lunch time meal. They open Monday to Friday 8am to 3pm, and Saturdays 8am to 1.30pm.

5. Rocky Horror Pudding Show, Meltdown

Locations: Leeson Street & Montague Street

It's no secret Meltdown makes a damn good toastie - they've built their business on them. This seasonal toastie is for all the black pudding fans out there. And of course, as with all good Meltdown sambos, it is covered in cheese.

What sambo caught your eye the most? And better yet, which one are you dying to try?

Header image via Instagram/meltdowndublin

