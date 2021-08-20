It's the most fear-inducing time of the year as Irish department store has opened their Christmas shop already

It gets earlier and earlier every year.

While the rest of us are still trying to process the fact that it's not 2019 anymore, the elves at Brown Thomas have been working overtime to assemble their iconic Christmas store just in time for *checks notes* August 19th.

Sure look, there's nothing wrong with being prepared I guess. The main event itself DOES tend to creep up on you, and the brains behind the Christmas Shop seem confident there'll be no shortage of demand for their glistening wares. In a quote on their Instagram, buying director for Home & Living at Brown Thomas Rachel Morgans said:

The Christmas shop at Brown Thomas is regarded as offering the most exquisite festive offerings available. We take pride in sourcing the most beautiful decorations with strong demand from customers from the time we open.

I'm sure I'm not the only one who remembers trees going up as early as October last year amidst the bleakness of lockdown number two so to be fair, BT's probably will be sold out of their festive goodies fairly sharpish. If you're looking for a bitta inspo, the department store have announced their designated decorative themes for Christmas 2021 which are as follows:

"Those Who Shine" - Metallic and shimmering accents to create a classic look with a twist.

"Enchanted Forest" - Embracing the romantic side of Christmas with pinks and whimsical forest charms

"Midnight Joy" - Icy shades of white, blue and silver to capture the beauty of a winter landscape

"The Nutcracker" - Rich colours and glittering accents to set a gorgeous holiday scene.

If you're feeling festive, have a browse through the website to see which theme speaks to you most - it's kind of like deciding which Sex and the City character you are. Or get into the spirit in person at the Brown Thomas stores in Dublin, Galway, Limerick and Cork, where the halls are well and truly decked.

