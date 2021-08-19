5 Dublin spots for delish cauliflower wings

By Fiona Frawley

August 19, 2021 at 4:10pm

This one goes out to the vegans.

Over the past few years, the vegan and vegetarian food game in Dublin has been seriously upped. More and more menus will have some sort of chick*n offering, and we rarely see that depressing non-melting vegan cheese around the place anymore. Still though, it's always nice to have a bit of a guide when you're craving something specific, which leads us to the inspo for this article - cauli chicken wings. There are some seriously impressive offerings in this category around the city, you wouldn't be missing the aul chicken at all. Here are a few of our faves.

1. Chicc, Baggot Street

Crispy and delish with a gorge selection of sauces. Treat yo' self.

2. Vish Shop, Blessington Street

With a sticky honey, ginger and sesame sauce. The absolute dream.

3. Wishbone, Montague Street

The crispiness of these babies has us weak.

4. V-Face, Stoneybatter

Cauliflower or mushroom based, with delish hot sauce and the all-important vegan garlic dip.

5. Ukiyo, Exchequer Street

Not sure if these babies are technically wings but it's cauliflower in crispy golden panko breadcrumbs, sure what more do you need?

Did we miss out your favourite vegan wings in the city? Let us know and we'll add them to the list.

