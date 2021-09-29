Could this new vegan burger from a D7 spot rival the Big Mac?

By Fiona Frawley

September 29, 2021 at 3:18pm

Could this new vegan burger from a D7 spot rival the Big Mac?

Big fighting words from V-Face in Stoneybatter.

The Dublin 7 spot have just released their new burger, Mac D Lad, and they reckon it could give the Big Mac a run for its money.

Since opening in 2018, V-Face has been applauded by vegans and carnivores alike for its delicious selection of plant based delights. They've built a legion of fans with their animal burgers made from plants, and this new creation looks like it'll fit right in.

The Mac D Lad consists of a Smashed Beyond patty, all the trimmings and three charcoal buns (because after all, everyone's favourite thing about a Big Mac is the extra helping of carbs). Whether you're vegan or not, this is one to add to your burger bucket list. You can click and collect or book a table to enjoy it in house now. May we recommend a portion of these giant beer battered onion rings as an accompaniment? It just makes sense.

Header image via V-Face 

