Pornstar Wednesday is a thing and it's kicking off this week

It's just like they say in Mean Girls - on Wednesdays, we drink pornstar martinis.

By the time you arrive safe and sound at hump day, you definitely need to reward yourself. It's not easy on the aul Monday to Friday trudge, and if this year has taught us anything it's that we need to be good to ourselves. It's called self care, guys, look it up. If you've made it to Wednesday and are looking for a way to celebrate, why not hit up Happy Endings for 2 for 1 pornstar marts? The Aston Quay spot have you covered with their new deal which will be available every Wednesday, for anyone looking to get through the midweek slump.

As far as cocktails go, pornstars are the perfect candidate for a 2 for 1 deal. They're absolute crowd pleasers. The sweet hit of passionfruit and essential addition of fizz from the Prosecco never misses. The Happy Endings promotion includes regular sized cocktails and the three litre bucket version (you might want to get a few pals together to take on that one) and will be available all day, every Wednesday. Enjoy some epic street food polished off with a cocktail or three. Sounds like the absolute dream.

