A new coffee spot has opened outside this Dublin 17 gym

By Katy Thornton

September 27, 2021 at 11:55am

Sometimes you just need a coffee pre or post workout

We always welcome new coffee places with open arms, and this one is no exception. Bullet Coffee Ltd popped up outside Mind Over Matter gym in Newtown Industrial Estate last week and they're serving specialty coffee.

They don't just serve a great cuppa joe, they also make their own cookies. So if you're looking to treat yourself, pop by Bullet Coffee.

They open 7 days a week until 3:30pm.

Header image via Instagram/bulletcoffeeltd

