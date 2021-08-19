We're getting a brand new location for this quality coffee spot

By Katy Thornton

August 19, 2021 at 3:07pm

Share:
We're getting a brand new location for this quality coffee spot

There's no such thing as too many coffee spots.

Since opening earlier this year, Brother Coffee has quickly become a community staple for all things caffeine. This is a café that takes coffee seriously, and we are here for it. Their biscoff brownies and fondness for any and all pups only solidifies them as a top notch spot. That's why we are so excited to see them open their second branch, Brother Coffee V-Club.

Brother Coffee V-Club is only a short walk away from their current spot Brother Coffee Roundabout. You can check out the directions to their newest location here. So next time you need a little pick me up, why not pop into the new Brother Coffee. If it's anything like their first shop, you won't be disappointed.

Header Image via Instagram/brothercoffee

READ ON: A new pup-friendly and Insta-worthy cafe has opened in Clonskeagh!

Share:

Latest articles

5 dog-friendly walks for you and your pooch this weekend

Super simple and tasty KP Peanut Butter cups: A step-by-step guide

There'll be a reading of the book behind Tommy Bowe's 10 SIBLINGS? slip up in Dublin next week

A traditional bar appeared in an unexpected location over the weekend and the craic was mighty

You may also love

Sova Vegan Butcher announce a new location in Dublin 8

A new pup-friendly and Insta-worthy cafe has opened in Clonskeagh!

This new spot is bringing Brooklyn cafe and vintage vibes to Dublin 7

Try this unreal new bakery for the Saturday morning coffee and pastry run

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.