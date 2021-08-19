We're getting a brand new location for this quality coffee spot

There's no such thing as too many coffee spots.

Since opening earlier this year, Brother Coffee has quickly become a community staple for all things caffeine. This is a café that takes coffee seriously, and we are here for it. Their biscoff brownies and fondness for any and all pups only solidifies them as a top notch spot. That's why we are so excited to see them open their second branch, Brother Coffee V-Club.

Brother Coffee V-Club is only a short walk away from their current spot Brother Coffee Roundabout. You can check out the directions to their newest location here. So next time you need a little pick me up, why not pop into the new Brother Coffee. If it's anything like their first shop, you won't be disappointed.

Header Image via Instagram/brothercoffee

