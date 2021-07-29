A new pup-friendly and Insta-worthy cafe has opened in Clonskeagh!

By Fiona Frawley

July 29, 2021 at 5:45pm

Speciality-coffee-loving-dog-owners assemble! We've a new spot for you to try this weekend!

Grounded opened up last week on Bird Avenue in Clonskeagh, and seems to have been a hit with customers both human and canine so far. The perfect spot to try over the long weekend, with your four-legged best friend in tow!

With aesthetically pleasing herringbone flooring, immaculate lighting, sage green cups and a dusky pink coffee machine - this spot is all our Pinterest dreams come true! Coffee, pastries and pups, sounds like a pretty good Saturday set up to us.

 

On the bar Grounded have speciality roasters Contour Coffee (as Grounded themselves say, Contour are the new kid roaster on the block) I can confirm they're coffee artistes!

For treats, the line up includes Aj's Bakery (have a scroll through their insta for some dreamy looking occasion cakes), Rua (stunning vegan and gluten free treats, and that's coming from someone who seriously enjoys their dairy and gluten), and savoury delights from the Pieman (if you've been lucky enough to sample one of their stunning pies at a festival over the years, you'll be as excited as I am).

To top it all off they've got a beautiful space that will look cute on your 'gram, and their 'pups of Grounded' highlight is already filling up fast and makes for some excellent creeping.

Check them out Monday to Friday from 7:30-4, and from 8:30-4 on weekends.

Header image via Instagram/Grounded

