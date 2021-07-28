Five things to try in Dublin this week

The sun is dipping in and out, rain is making its presence felt and we're slowly readjusting to normal life after the great heat wave of 2021.

But that doesn't mean your days have to be boring. As your lower back tattoo from your leaving cert holiday says, life is what you make it. Carpe Diem etc. So pack some sun cream, a hoodie, spare shorts and an umbrella and take yourself on a trip around Dublin to try some of the new foodie delights we've had our eye on this week.

1. Brunch at Bites by Kwanghi

We covered the reopening of tasty Asian spot Bites By Kwanghi a couple of weeks ago, but they've changed the game now by announcing they do brunch. Potato hash and fried eggs with peanut chilli rayu? It's got the all soakage you need for a Saturday or Sunday morning, but with a bit of a kick so everyone knows you're a legend. Perfection.

2. Chicken Kiev Burger from Urbanity

We're here for any and all variations of crispy chicken in bread. It just never misses. This cornflake coated chicken breast with all the trimmings inside a brioche bun is a winner.

3. Pear, Bacon and Cheddar Danish from the Pepper Pot

If you're a fan of the Pepper Pot, you've definitely tried the sandwich version of this. It's a classic! They've opened a new, smaller bakery in George's Street Arcade, and this danish is perfect for getting that hit of sweet and savoury on the go.

4. Peanut Butter Cookie Sandwiches from Fable + Stey

Love cookie sandwiches? Love peanut butter too? Well put those hands together my friend, and get yourself down to Fable + Stey to sample one of these chocolate-dipped dreams.

5. Watermelon Cooler from Zozimus

We don't know how much we'll be seeing of the sun this week but whatever the weather, watermelon in the summer is always a winner. You can catch us serenading its deliciousness with Harry Styles any night of the week. This icy watermelon treat from Zozimus is the ultimate summer cocktail.

So there you go. We've got you sorted for breakie, lunch, dessert and drinks on the side. There's a wonderland of foodie delights to discover all around Dublin, so get exploring cutie.

