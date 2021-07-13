This Marlborough Street fave is back serving epic Asian street food once more

By Fiona Frawley

July 13, 2021 at 12:44pm

Share:
This Marlborough Street fave is back serving epic Asian street food once more

Dublin foodies will be only delighted to hear that Bites on Marlborough Street is back open and serving up the creme de la creme of dumplings, fried chicken and fusion food once more.

Chef Kwanghi Chan is back at the beloved Dublin 1 spot and I might say this a lot, but you seriously do love to see it. This place has one of those "I'll have one of everything" type of menus, making it the ideal place to come with a pal and share a few dishes. Just make sure you get a side of dumplings, whatever you do. They're among the most life-changing we've ever had.

Anyone in the area before dumpling hour hits (at 12pm fyi)  can also pop into Bites for a morning coffee and pastry, with delish Cloud Picker coffee on bar and fresh crossaints staring at you wantonly from the window display. It'd be rude not to.

If you're into your Asian street food and haven't tried this place yet, it's an absolute must. Everything is expertly made with so much love and care, and it's just an all round joy to visit. And if you're visiting with a less adventurous food companion no worries, they're also covered with a delish selection of fries and wings, even a spice bag inspired option.

Bites is open Monday - Friday from 10am til 5pm. Definitely worth hitting up this week.

Header image via Instagram/Bowls by Kwanghi 

READ NEXT: Scrumdiddly's ice cream to arrive in Penneys

Share:

Latest articles

Nature is healing! You can now use your reusable coffee cup at one of our fave Dublin cafes once more

Scrumdiddly's ice cream to arrive in Penneys

There's a colourful new cafe to hit up in Malahide

One of Dublin's best loved bakeries is on the hunt for its permanent home

You may also love

Scrumdiddly's ice cream to arrive in Penneys

One of Dublin's best loved bakeries is on the hunt for its permanent home

Attention veggies: there's a new breakfast dish for you to enjoy in Dublin 13

Health food lovers assemble: there's a new spot on Sandymount strand serving açai bowls and smoothies

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.