This Korean takeaway is doing ramen crust corn dogs!

Ever wanted to try a corn dog? Now's your chance.

Growing up with American tv shows and movies tends to make you curious about certain aspects of American life, more specifically, the kind of food they eat. Ever since watching The Princess Diaries, where Mia and Clarisse share a corn dog in San Francisco, I've been fascinated by what they must taste like. Jaru, a Korean Kitchen based in Rathfarnham, now sells corn dogs, and you do not want to miss out.

The three corndogs consist of a classic corn dog, potato corn dog, and a ramen corn dog. They're currently a bestseller on their website, and that's saying something amongst all the other yummy dishes they have.

Jaru is also a takeaway, with dishes that range from KFC style burgers to bulgogi fries. You can order here Thursday - Saturday 4-9pm.

Header Image via Instagram/jarudublin

