WATCH: Heavy rainfall has resulted in flooding in Malahide

By Lynda Keogh

July 27, 2021 at 4:36pm

Share:
WATCH: Heavy rainfall has resulted in flooding in Malahide

After almost ten days of glorious sunshine, we're now finding it hard to remember what the heat felt like...

Although this time last week we were getting hot weather warnings, and experiencing temperatures in the mid and high twenties, Met Éireann have now announced a sliiiiiightly different weather advisory. This week our weather advisory will be for heavy and thundery showers in places, which may lead to spot flooding and potentially "tricky" driving conditions.

Get the brollies and the wellies out! Malahide Village is already experiencing some flooding with today's first rainfall... The flooding seems to already be covering the paths as the rainfall continues. Twitter user @EnjoyMalahide shared this video online earlier today, you can watch the clip below -

Lead Image via Twitter/enjoymalahide

READ NEXT: This Irish highstreet store is serving us Zara vibes right now

Share:

Latest articles

How to win the ultimate back garden BBQ experience hosted by a Michelin Star chef

You can now go plant shopping, grab a coffee and find the perfect vintage outfit all under one roof

Free pizza for anyone named Jackie or Jamal this week

This Irish highstreet store is serving us Zara vibes right now

You may also love

This Irish highstreet store is serving us Zara vibes right now

This Dublin company has created the ultimate fashion item for anyone who loves swimming

Release your inner artiste with this deadly workshop

Eight incredibly refreshing iced teas to try during this heatwave

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.