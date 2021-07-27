WATCH: Heavy rainfall has resulted in flooding in Malahide

After almost ten days of glorious sunshine, we're now finding it hard to remember what the heat felt like...

Although this time last week we were getting hot weather warnings, and experiencing temperatures in the mid and high twenties, Met Éireann have now announced a sliiiiiightly different weather advisory. This week our weather advisory will be for heavy and thundery showers in places, which may lead to spot flooding and potentially "tricky" driving conditions.

Weather Advisory for heavy & thundery showers in places until Thursday ⛈️⚠️ This may lead to spot flooding & tricky driving conditions. https://t.co/DusXc3n3Nc — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 27, 2021

Get the brollies and the wellies out! Malahide Village is already experiencing some flooding with today's first rainfall... The flooding seems to already be covering the paths as the rainfall continues. Twitter user @EnjoyMalahide shared this video online earlier today, you can watch the clip below -

Crazy rain in Malahide earlier this afternoon. Hope everyone is ok after the resulting sudden flooding! pic.twitter.com/FZx3vMIQ2D — Enjoy Malahide (@enjoymalahide) July 27, 2021

Lead Image via Twitter/enjoymalahide

